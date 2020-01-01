Analysts Expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to announce sales of $216.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.99 million and the lowest is $216.30 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $202.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $855.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.70 million to $855.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $893.13 million, with estimates ranging from $892.97 million to $893.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

