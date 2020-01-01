Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

CIR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 139,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.20. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

