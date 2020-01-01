Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $2.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Celanese posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

CE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 633,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.