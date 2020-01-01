Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $270.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.20 million to $271.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

BY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

