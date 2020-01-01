Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $977.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.28.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,954 shares of company stock worth $30,614,485 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.29. The stock had a trading volume of 748,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

