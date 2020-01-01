Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 7.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.82, 1,739,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,825,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,757,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 218,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,772,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

