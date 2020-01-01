American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 41,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,788. American Software has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

