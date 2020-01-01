American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.26

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.26 and traded as high as $27.55. American Public Education shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 98,144 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock has a market cap of $417.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,142.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $103,924. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Public Education by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Public Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

