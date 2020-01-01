Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $85.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.99 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $72.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $279.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.08 billion to $279.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $330.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $323.91 billion to $337.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,847.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,779.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,460.93 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

