Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to post sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 1,955,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,666. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.