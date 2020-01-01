Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Up 5.7%

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 130,497 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,187% from the average daily volume of 5,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

