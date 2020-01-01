Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of Akorn stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,245. Akorn has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akorn by 117.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akorn by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Akorn by 6,129.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 711,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

