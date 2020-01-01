Aegion (AEGN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2019 – Aegion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Aegion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have underperformed its industry so far this year. The price performance is mainly backed by dismal earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the analysts’ expectation in eight of the last 14 quarters, while revenues lagged the same in seven quarters. Lower contribution from a large coating project at Corrosion Protection and the turnaround activity at Energy Services have been hurting Aegion’s performance over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, Aegion tweaked its 2019 projections for revenues and earnings. It anticipates revenues to decline across segments. However, earnings are expected to improve modestly on the back of strong backlog position and market outlook in core businesses. Also, it is expected to benefit from acquisitions, strategic initiatives & divesture actions, going forward.”

12/20/2019 – Aegion was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Aegion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Aegion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2019 – Aegion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Aegion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Aegion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 95,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $685.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after buying an additional 688,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

