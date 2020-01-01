Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.19), approximately 144,017 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.56 ($1.24).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.34.

Get Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 1.27 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.