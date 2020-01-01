$46.52 Million in Sales Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce sales of $46.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.27 million. Tristate Capital posted sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year sales of $179.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $180.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.04 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $204.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.39 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 59.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 53,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,034. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

