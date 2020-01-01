$43.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $43.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.30 million and the highest is $43.50 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $38.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $152.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.05 million, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,413. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $567.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

