3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. 3M posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $176.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,812. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

