$3.08 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $3.03. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,591,000 after acquiring an additional 392,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 251,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 194,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,747. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

