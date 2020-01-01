$273.27 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will report $273.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $43.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 528.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 5,609,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,006. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.