$254.62 Million in Sales Expected for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to post $254.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.53 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust reported sales of $285.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Senior Housing Properties Trust.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 717,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 398,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,463,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 2,554,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

