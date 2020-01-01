$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.46 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $285,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $335,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 255,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

