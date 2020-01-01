$2.22 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 428.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.00. 269,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,589. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

