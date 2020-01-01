$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

AAP stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.16. 609,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $182.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $9,295,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 129.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 206,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $330,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.