$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Yum China reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Yum China by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 952,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

