1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.58

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.58 and traded as high as $52.09. 1st Source shares last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 1,502 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

