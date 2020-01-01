1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.91

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $22.37. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 23,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.28.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

