1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $1.63

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00022478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $64.81 million and approximately $212,007.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,662 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

