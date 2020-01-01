$16.92 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post $16.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $19.49 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $32.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $34.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.50 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $134.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evolus by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,110. Evolus has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $406.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

