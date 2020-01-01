$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.12. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 237,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,915. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

