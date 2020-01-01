$0.85 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 24.84%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 42.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

