-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Brian E. Farley acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,387.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 22,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 198,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,820. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.63. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

