-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.20.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.