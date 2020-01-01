$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.13. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 621,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,150,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,804,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

