Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $7.75. Zynex shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 129,284 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 104,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,293,091.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 969.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

