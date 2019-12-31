Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) versus Cicero (NASDAQ:CICN) Critical Survey

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zscaler and Cicero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 2 8 9 0 2.37 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus price target of $62.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Cicero.

Risk & Volatility

Zscaler has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zscaler shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and Cicero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $302.84 million 19.65 -$28.66 million ($0.12) -387.50 Cicero $850,000.00 2.15 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -11.45% -11.23% -5.80% Cicero -98.58% N/A -390.01%

Summary

Zscaler beats Cicero on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cicero

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

