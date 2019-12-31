ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79, 2,477,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,712,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at $510,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,848,000 after buying an additional 4,165,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

