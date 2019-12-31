Zeusshield (ZSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,458.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $295,622.00 and $2,458.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

