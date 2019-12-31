Zero Market Cap Hits $529,270.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $529,270.00 and approximately $735.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00385809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00126911 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001582 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,794,236 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,902 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

