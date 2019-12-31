Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $18,670.68 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $18,670.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, John Geschke sold 100 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 940,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,754. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zendesk by 75.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after buying an additional 3,920,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $60,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $67,967,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $49,105,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $36,440,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

