Zap (ZAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,796.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $241,839.00 and $9,796.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

