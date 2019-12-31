Zacks: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of R C M Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,211. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.