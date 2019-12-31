Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of First of Long Island stock remained flat at $$25.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,493. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $689.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. Equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in First of Long Island by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First of Long Island by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

