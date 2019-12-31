Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $997.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will post $997.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $975.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Twitter reported sales of $908.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

TWTR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 9,391,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $45.85.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,159 shares of company stock worth $2,756,274. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $3,514,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $2,576,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 566,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 265.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

