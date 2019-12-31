Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.50 Million

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post sales of $115.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.09 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $114.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $450.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.53 million to $455.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $466.62 million, with estimates ranging from $462.24 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

