Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.62. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $3.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $12.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

SYNNEX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. 8,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $225,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,346. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

