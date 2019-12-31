Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $970.60 million to $1.07 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $858.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $38.09. 460,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $79,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.