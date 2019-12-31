Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.76 Million

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $75.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.85 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $86.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $316.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $328.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.14 million, with estimates ranging from $289.07 million to $329.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 164,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 297,063 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,835. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

