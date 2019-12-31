Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,251. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,762 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 319,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

