Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Price Target for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given iCAD an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,414. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. Equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

