Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,338,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,624 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,604 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 136,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,036. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.